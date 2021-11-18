ALTON - Police and fire officials are investigating what appears to be a fatal fire in the 1600 block of Nolte Place in Alton.

When Alton firefighters arrived the home was completely engulfed with fire. East Alton Fire Department was also called to assist in fighting the blaze.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the fire appeared to start in the basement and that they were still digging through debris in the investigation. The chief said the fire call came at 5:50 a.m. Thursday. He said he couldn't yet officially comment any more than that as of 7:30 a.m.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido also said he couldn’t yet comment officially about the fire, but more would come.

