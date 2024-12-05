ALTON—An attic fire at a residential home in the 4100 block of Aberdeen Ave prompted a swift response from local emergency services Thursday morning.

Police and firefighters worked together to ensure the safety of the occupants.

Officers from the Alton Police Department arrived on the scene to find smoke billowing from the eaves of the house. Acting quickly, the officers evacuated the homeowners and their pets from the property.

The Alton Fire Department arrived shortly after and was able to bring the fire under control without incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

