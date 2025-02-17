ALTON — An overnight fire that broke out in the 1200 block of State Street left a home fully engulfed in flames, prompting a response from local firefighters and neighboring agencies. The Alton Fire Department received the call around 11 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2025, and battled the blaze into the early morning hours of Monday, February 17.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer reported that the residence featured a walk-out basement.

"When we got there, the fire was fully involved," Fischer said. He noted that firefighters faced additional challenges due to the terrain, as the homes in that area of State Street are situated on a downhill slope.

The cold weather conditions further complicated the firefighting efforts. Fischer acknowledged the difficulties posed by the frigid temperatures, stating, "It was awfully cold. I thought the firefighters did a great job with the weather conditions."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Godfrey Fire Protection District was called in to assist, providing relief crews to support the Alton firefighters throughout the night.

After the fire was extinguished, Alton Public Works staff were dispatched to treat a section of the road that had frozen over as a result of the weather.

Fischer confirmed that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

More like this: