GODFREY – It is obvious by the vote totals how important the fire protection district referendums were to people around the region.

The Village of Godfrey passed its fire protection district tax referendum by an overwhelming 7,201-2,214 margin. Cottage Hills passed a similar referendum 405-363 and Fosterburg approved its fire protection district referendum 1,598-708. In Macoupin County, residents voted in favor of the establishment of an ambulance special service area within the Staunton Fire Protection District.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian couildn’t be more thrilled with the referendum’s passage. The fact that the referendum passed with such an overwhelming margin, he said, sent home a distinct message of how much residents value what he and his team do.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We tried to provide the public with as much information as we could and it worked,” he said. “We are just happy people got out to vote. We look forward to providing services for many years in the future.”

Kambarian said using regular media, social media, door-to-door campaigning and yard signs paid off in getting the word out to residents.

In simple terms, the passage of referendum will save jobs, Kambarian said.

“This will fill in the hole and put us in an excellent financial position,” he said. “Firefighters will be able to respond to calls and serve our citizens. We have increased our professionalism and this will allow us to provide the best service we can. We are very fiscally responsible with the public’s money and will be equally as responsible with this increase as well.”

More like this: