EDWARDSVILLE – A fire at an off-campus apartment complex in Edwardsville has left several Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) students displaced, with many losing or experiencing damage to their belongings.

The incident, which occurred recently in the 100 block of Devon Court in Edwardsville, has prompted a call for community support to aid the affected students. The SIUE Student Emergency Fund has been activated to assist those facing these unexpected challenges.

The fund aims to provide immediate relief to students in distress, ensuring they have the necessary resources to recover and continue their education.

In a statement, the university emphasized the importance of community solidarity during such times. "In times like these, we come together as a community," the statement read. The university is urging individuals to consider donating to the Student Emergency Fund. "Whether big or small, every gift counts. Please consider donating to support our students in their time of need," the statement continued.

Donations can be made by contacting the SIUE Alumni Association at (618) 650-2760 or via email at siuealumni@siue.edu.

