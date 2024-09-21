ALTON - A vacant duplex in the 800 block of Park Drive in Alton was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The fire resulted in a total loss of the structure and will be under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said when Alton Fire Department crews arrived, the fire had already spread through the roof and involved the entire house. The East Alton Fire Department was also called to the scene. Firefighters faced a close exposure threat to a neighboring house to the north, where siding melted from the intense heat.

"We were able to stop the fire from spreading to the next-door house," said the deputy chief. "We managed to save the neighboring property."

Due to the extent of the blaze, firefighting efforts were concentrated on exterior attacks, given the dangerous conditions inside the structure. The deputy chief said the fire was brought under control by 6 a.m. Saturday.

There were no utilities connected to the duplex, and a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire will commence on Monday.

