Rosewood Heights Mobile Home Fire

EAST ALTON — Firefighters responded early Saturday to a mobile home fire on Melody Lane that resulted in the total loss of the trailer but no injuries.

The Rosewood Heights Fire Department arrived at around 3 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the mobile home. A box alarm was requested, prompting additional crews from Cottage Hills, Bethalto, East Alton, and Wood River to assist. Alton Memorial Ambulance was also on scene for fire standby.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the single trailer, preventing it from spreading to a nearby trailer. The mobile home was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

