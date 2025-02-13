Pontoon Beach Structure Fire

PONTOON BEACH – Firefighters from the Long Lake Fire Department and the Mitchell Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Queensbury Court on Thursday night.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department arrived first at the scene and reported that the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house ablaze, and they worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

While the primary structure was heavily damaged, the house next door sustained damage to its siding and a window due to the heat of the fire.

According to initial assessments, the house that caught fire appears to be vacant, and no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

