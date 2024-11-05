ST. CLAIR COUNTY – A fire engulfed approximately 15 vehicles at Innovative Auto Auctions in Caseyville early Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2024, prompting a response from local fire crews.

The fire incident occurred in a large lot located on the 2400 block of Old Country Inn Road in Caseyville.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze, which spread rapidly among the parked cars. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials have not yet released additional details regarding the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

