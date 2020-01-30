GODFREY - Multiple fire departments responded to a call of smoke on Thursday afternoon in the Baldwin Building on the Lewis and Clark Community College. campus.

The call came in just after 1 p.m. LCCC Interim President Lori Artis said it was an H-Vac issue and there was no active fire involved.

"It did fill part of the building with smoke," Artis said.

Artis said everyone was evacuated from the building quickly and now after the fire department has allowed classes in the building to resume as normal.

Artis added that no one was reported injured from the smoke in the building.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District, Alton Fire Department, and Fosterburg Fire Departments all responded to the alarm.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

