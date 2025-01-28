WOOD RIVER — A residential structure fire in Wood River early Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2025, resulted in moderate smoke inhalation for the sole occupant, who escaped the blaze unharmed. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the incident in the 100 block of Conley, reported at approximately 1:17 a.m. on January 28, 2025.

The Wood River Fire Department said upon arrival, initial crews observed visible flames on two sides of the residence, which quickly spread to a third side as fire suppression efforts commenced. Interior fire attack teams controlled the fire swiftly, though additional work was required to extinguish flames in the attic and wall spaces.

The fire department said the occupant, an adult male, was treated on the scene by Alton Memorial EMS for smoke inhalation.

The fire department said the blaze is believed to have been ignited by an alternative heating source that caught blankets on fire.

Wood River Fire Department crews were released from the scene at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday after ensuring all equipment was cleaned and returned to service.

The department expressed gratitude to the various agencies that assisted, including East Alton Fire and Police Departments, Roxana Fire Department, Alton Memorial EMS, Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District, Edwardsville Fire Department, and Madison County Emergency Management Agency Rehabilitation.

In light of the incident, the Wood River Fire Department reminded residents of the potential dangers associated with alternative heating sources and space heaters. The fire department emphasized the importance of having functional smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in homes and encouraged residents to reach out for assistance if needed.

