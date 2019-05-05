SEE FIRE VIDEO:

BETHALTO - A very serious fire was called in at Dyno Tech at 8517 Witt in Bethalto to fire agencies around 8:45 a.m. Sunday and multiple departments responded.

Dyno Tech has a Bethalto address but in the Fosterburg Fire Protection District.

The fire call said there were flames shooting through the roof and one side of the building. Heavy smoke was visible all the way from Illinois Route-255. The Fosterburg Fire Protection District was first on the scene.

Dyno-Tech Automotive Repair is classified under automobile racing car equipment and has been in business for 10 or more years.

A Brighton Ladder Truck was brought in, and Fosterburg Fire Protection District was the lead fire department, with Godfrey, Brighton, Dorsey, Bunker Hill-Shipman Prairietown, Alton Memorial Ambulance also responding.

Firefighters remained on the scene as the morning progressed battling the difficult fire. The building suffered substantial damage.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

