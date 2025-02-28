EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department responded to a motorcycle fire on Powder Mill Road Friday at approximately 5:00 p.m. The incident occurred just across the Wood River Creek bridge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, firefighters found the motorcycle engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fire. According to witnesses, the driver of the motorcycle fled the scene shortly after the fire ignited.

As firefighters managed the situation, Powder Mill Road was closed to ensure safety and facilitate their efforts. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More like this: