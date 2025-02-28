Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department responded to a motorcycle fire on Powder Mill Road Friday at approximately 5:00 p.m. The incident occurred just across the Wood River Creek bridge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, firefighters found the motorcycle engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fire. According to witnesses, the driver of the motorcycle fled the scene shortly after the fire ignited.

As firefighters managed the situation, Powder Mill Road was closed to ensure safety and facilitate their efforts. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More like this:

Two Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash Near Grafton
Mar 9, 2025
SIUE Student Joins SIU Board of Trustees
Feb 4, 2025
Cycle Showcase STL Zooms Into 18 Rails At The City Foundry - Feb. 8-9, 2025
Jan 8, 2025
Survival Flight Helicopter Called After Godfrey Motorcycle Accident
Dec 4, 2024
OSFM Announces $4 Million in Grants for Essential Tools and Equipment
Mar 12, 2025

 