GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2025, at the Chen Laser Institute, located at 4168 Nameoki Road.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and quickly located the fire in the attic.

Firefighters encountered delays in accessing water from a nearby fire hydrant but were able to utilize water from their trucks to initiate firefighting efforts until the hydrant was operational.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries have been reported.

The Chen Laser Institute, founded by Dr. William H. Chen, DMD, is known for its pioneering work in laser dentistry, including the development of techniques for laser root canal therapy and bone applications. According to the institute's website, it is the only international organization dedicated to training and education in the Waterlase and LaserSmile wavelengths.

