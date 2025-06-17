You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Ft: JD!

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, J.D. shared his testimony of finding God after several decades of struggle.

“I’ve got one heck of a testimony. The gutter that I came out of, a lot of people don’t come up out of it,” he said. “I’m truly excited because of all the wonderful things God has done in my life and the possibility to help others and give them strength to get through some of the things that they’re going through. If I can get through it, anybody can get through it.”

J.D. shared that he was in a rocky, abusive relationship with his ex-wife. He was physically and emotionally abused by her. When his wife discovered heroin, he, too, started down a path of addiction.

Eventually, the Department of Children and Family Services removed their four children from their home. J.D. left his wife and moved to South Carolina to focus on his sobriety. When he learned that his children were adopted out of foster care, he was devastated.

“It was brutal,” he remembered. “There were times I was yelling at God, begging Him to take me out. ‘Please, God, don’t let me wake up in the morning.’ That’s what I would say. I would yell at Him. I was mad. I was very mad. But still, from what I’m telling you, you can see that God was still in my life.”

One day, J.D. was in a holding cell when he overdosed. Had he been home alone, he likely would have died. Instead, his life was saved. He recommitted to Christ and his sobriety and has been sober for almost four years now.

“From that moment, I’ve been rebuilding. From that point on, I’ve been getting to know myself, growing up, strengthening my relationship with God, being more obedient and more diligent on seeking the Kingdom,” he said. “It’s a peace that surpasses understanding.”

These days, J.D. relies on his faith and his sobriety. He works in construction and has sole custody of his 2-year-old son. He goes to church multiple times a week and participates in a few different Bible studies to build his faith and his community.

He thinks often of Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things.” This passage reminds him to be grateful and to focus on the good that God has done.

J.D. encourages others to attend church, read the Bible, and build their relationship with God. He credits God for all the positive changes in his life, and he is thankful for his experiences and the person he has developed into.

He knows other people feel as lost or hopeless as he once did, but he believes God is the answer and anyone can find the same peace that he has discovered.

“Just open your heart to the possibility of God being able to change your life and do something in your life,” he advised. “Come as you are, because the Lord meets us right where we’re at. Don’t fear being judged. Don’t come to church when you get your life together, because that’s not whenever you need God. You need God now in order to get your life together. Otherwise, you’ll never be able to get your life together. Had I never been turned to the Lord, my life would still be in shambles.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. If you are struggling with substance abuse, check out this article on RiverBender.com for information about local resources.

