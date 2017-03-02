ALTON - May the luck o’ the Irish be with you in Downtown Alton Saturday, March 11 during the St. Pat’s Day Fest. Fifteen businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment and games available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From green beer to corned beef sandwiches, Irish car bomb drinks to fiddle music, businesses, restaurants and bars along Third Street, Broadway and State Streets in Alton will pull out all the stops as they celebrate the ‘wearin’ of the green.’

Participating businesses include: Bluff City Grill, Bottle & Barrel, Bubby & Sissy’s, Catdaddy’s, Chez Marilyn, Don & Penny’s, Elijah P’s Burgers & Brews, Firehouse Tavern, Hops House at Argosy Casino, Johnson’s Corner Restaurant, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Co., Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, State Street Market, and Tony’s Restaurant.

Argosy Casino will provide a free shuttle throughout the event. Shuttle stops will be located at Catdaddy’s, Elijah P’s, Johnson’s Corner, Bluff City Grill and Argosy Casino.

The St. Pat’s Day Fest is sponsored by the Riverbend Growth Association, Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, Argosy Casino and Fritz Distributing.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s such a natural event for the downtown Alton businesses,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton CVB said. “And everyone can find their pot of gold in Alton during the St. Pat’s Fest.”

Anne Fritz, of Fritz Distributing, said encouraging community events like St. Pat’s Fest is a win-win for everyone involved.

“We love being part of the community and we want to be involved in anything that brings the Alton community together like St. Pat’s Day,” Anne Fritz said.

For a map of the participating business and additional information on the event, please visit: altonst.pats.com

More like this: