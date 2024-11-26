ALTON - Celebrate Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, by finding locally-made, environmentally-friendly gifts for your friends and family right here in Downtown Alton. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project to present the 22nd annual Green Gift Bazaar to continue their tradition of “going green” for the holidays.

The event will feature 45 eco-artisans and green vendors at two locations: Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St., and around the corner at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 10 E. 3rd Street in Alton. The event will be held on Saturday, November 30th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There is no entry fee to shop.

Attendees of the Green Gift Bazaar will be provided with a brochure full of Small Business Saturday information, featuring refreshments, giveaways, discounts, free gifts with purchase, gift card specials, in-store activities, etc. from 22 downtown retailers and restaurants. Plan a day of shopping with your friends to celebrate the occasion and pick up unique, locally-made, eco-friendly gifts for everyone on your list!

A sampling of the Earth-friendly one-of-a-kind gifts that will be offered at the event is as follows - all handcrafted, recycled, made in the USA or Fair Trade: hand-made bath and body products including herbal and goats milk soaps, body butter, sugar scrubs and hair care, beeswax and soy candles, teas and tinctures, ethically sourced local honey and other products made from the hive including lotion bars, lip balm, and beeswax wraps, hand sewn, knit and crocheted fabric products, woven baskets, handmade exotic wood cutting boards, upcycled jewelry, fused glass, bead work, semi-precious stones and items made from foraged materials, pottery and ceramics, locally-grown microgreens and dried herbs, fairy art, original artwork including local photography, greeting cards from reclaimed materials, wildlife illustrations, stationary, bowls and pens made from invasive bush honeysuckle removed during restoration, ethically sourced wool yarn hand dyed with foraged plant materials, felted dryer balls, upcycled clothing such as hand-dyed thrifted shirts, wool lined mittens and clothing made from reclaimed wool coats, gifts for dogs and cats, wind spinners and wind chimes, journals made from upcycled book and movie covers, tea towels made using the cyanotype method, house plants potted in repurposed containers, and so much more.

At the event, shoppers will be able to keep their spending power “home for the holidays”. Avoid the hassle of Black Friday and the impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday. Instead, make this season’s gift-giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.

For more information on this event and the many other ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote and improve the district, please visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.?

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

