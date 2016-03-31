ST. LOUIS - Gregory Bray, CFP®, has opened a new Alton branch office for Smith Moore, a nationally recognized financial investment and management firm.

Backed by over 100 years of experience, announces the addition of Bray as senior vice-president, financial advisor. Bray has opened the new Alton branch office and will apply his more than 20 years of management, investment and planning experience to help Smith Moore clients realize their financial and life goals.

Bray’s office will remain at 2410 State St. in Alton. He will be joined by Bill Selby and Angie Miller.

Bray comes to Smith Moore from Alton Securities Group and says the transition is an outstanding opportunity to better serve his clients.

“Smith Moore is the perfect size firm – large enough to provide the latest portfolio management and financial planning resources and technologies, yet small enough to nimbly adjust to the specific needs of every client. I look forward to providing the highest levels of financial guidance and service.”

Bray said he anticipates full support from Smith Moore and couldn’t be more pleased with his decision to work for the company. He was born and raised in the Alton-Godfrey area and is a Marquette Catholic High School graduate.

Bray has been making a commute to St. Louis for 13 years and said he looks forward to working close to home.

Today, Bray said a large part of his clientele had worked previously with his father in business and those relationships go back several generations.

He said what he will be able to offer with Smith Moore is financial comfortability.

“We offer them the peace of mind that if the markets get a little rough, people will have enough retirement and assets to make it through,” he said. “I will help provide people with planning of those things and day-to-day management of their assets.”

Bray stressed that advisor freedom and autonomy were key attributes that attracted him to Smith Moore.

“When making a move at this point in my career,” added Bray, “I was intrigued by Smith Moore’s extensive back-office support and financial product offerings, while at the same time having the autonomy to run my book of business as I choose, and to make my own decisions on what is best for my clients.”

“Greg is a proven financial professional who cares deeply about his clients and is a valuable asset to our organization,” said President and CEO Jim Deutsch. “His experience in managing investments and portfolios makes him a dynamic addition to both Smith Moore and the clients we serve.”

During his time at Alton Securities Group, Bray developed a vast array of skills and experience in financial planning, taxes, insurance, and estate and retirement planning. He also holds a CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) designation. Bray earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Founded in 1913, Smith Moore has grown to include a total of 9 locations, with branches in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Smith Moore advisors are focused on helping clients achieve their financial goals throughout all phases of life.

