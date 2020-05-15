I just heard from a friend who visited O’Fallon, Mo., yesterday. She had some business to attend to. She said everything was open and had taken necessary precautions to open safely.

While she and her husband were there they decided to go to Outback for dinner. They said they felt very comfortable with the entire experience. They were asked to wear masks when in route to and from their tables, received disposable menus, and were served with disposable plates, silver wear and cups. The servers wore masks and exchanged gloves after each interaction with customers.

My question is why do we not see much about “responsible” reopening efforts? We hear from Governor Pritzker about how opening our economy is reckless and irresponsible, and puts everyone at risk of death to the virus. I think we are all tired of living in fear and are less concerned about losing our lives to the coronavirus than we are of losing our civil liberties. I would like to see how businesses are opening responsibly and what they are doing to protect their customers yet still offer them the benefit of their services rather than hearing about how many more cases and deaths are occurring in Chicago. We are going to have to reopen at some point. We need to do it responsibly and I believe we need to do it now.

This is just my opinion. I encourage everyone to stay safe.



Mark W. Shade

Shade Financial Services, Inc.

330 Fifth Street

Carrollton, Illinois 62016

