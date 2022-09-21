JERSEYVILLE - The fourth and final installment of the Journey to Jerseyville “Rock the Block” concert series for this year is scheduled for Friday, October 7 from 5-8 p.m. at City Center Plaza, located at 403 N. State St. in Jerseyville.

Live musical entertainment will be performed by Captain Geech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters, and Amy Pointer with Explore Jerseyville tourism said they’re sure to be a hit with the crowd.

“Captain Geech will take the stage from 5-8 p.m., bringing visitors to their feet with some of the great classics,” Pointer said. “Their great sound and wonderful audience involvement will have people dancing in the street!”

Several food and drink options including Pig on Wing, Los Tres Amigos, and Germania Brew Haus will be at the event, and several other restaurants can be found within walking distance around City Center, including George’s Local Brew, Brossio Tavern, and more.

The U.S. Veterans Foundation will also be serving hot food off the grill, as well as selling some of their merchandise, at a tent they will set up at the event. The U.S. Veterans Foundation is a public charity that provides support for veterans of the Armed Forces. The KC Hall of Jerseyville will also be serving cold beverages, including Coors light.

Pointer said the concert is a place for local businesses and community members to gather.

“It’s to get all of our local businesses together, and they can show what they have to sell or what the restaurants have, and their drinks - really just to get everybody together,” Pointer said.

Pointer added that the “Rock the Block” concert series will “absolutely” be returning next year, though specific dates/times have yet to be determined.

“This concept, developed by Explore Jerseyville Tourism, brings together a public-private partnership,” Pointer said. “It’s so nice to have so many partners working on this event to make it a success!”

Sponsors of this event include Porchlight Group, Sweet Pea’s, and Royal Bank of Jerseyville. For more information, visit the Explore Jerseyville Tourism website or Facebook page.

