HARDIN - The Barefoot Restaurant is about to make a triumphant return in Hardin at 106 Water Street within just days.

The Barefoot has been closed during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but Brian Matthews, his sister, Kelly Sievers, and brother-in-law, Phil, purchased the restaurant’s name, recipes, and menu use from previous owner Judy Herter. The purchase came in late September and the group has been working hard since that point on the old Illini Medical Building structure to be the new Barefoot. The good news is this Barefoot will be above the 1993 Great Flood levels and should be safe during difficult floods.

The Barefoot was hit hard at its location during the floods.

Matthews said he is thankful to continue the landmark for Hardin and bring the delicious fish fritters, chicken, and other Barefoot favorites back to life.

Shown here is a picture of the back of the existing building where a new kitchen is being built. Another photo shows Brian Matthews and his son and nephews adding concrete pillars to help avoid floodwaters.

Jeff Sagez, their favorite carpenter, is shown here with Brian Matthews and nephews putting the new kitchen walls up.

The riverfront view from the new Barefoot is shown in one of the photos and it was submitted by Julie Kronable via Brian Matthews.

“We are extremely excited and there is a lot of hype surrounding it,” Brian said. “We can’t wait to get it open and hopefully will be ready in four to five weeks.”

