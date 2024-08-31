ALTON — The concluding night of Movie Night at James Killion Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The event has been a weekly highlight throughout August, offering a community gathering point for residents.

Shelia Goins, one of the organizers, expressed her satisfaction with the turnout and enjoyment at the Movie Night events. "It has been a great time every week in August," Goins said.

Article continues after sponsor message

However, Goins emphasized the importance of parental supervision at the upcoming event. "On this Saturday night, parents should accompany any children at the event," she stressed. Last week, several children were dropped off by parents and picked up after the event, which posed a challenge due to a shortage of volunteers. "There isn't enough volunteers to watch all the children and parents need to be involved," Goins added.

Goins extended her gratitude to the volunteers and sponsors who have contributed to the success of the summer events. "I want to thank my volunteers for their special work and the summers of the summer," she said.

JK-BEC is the presenter of Movie Night, with Beverly Farm Foundation sponsoring the Saturday night event. Beverly Farm expressed pride in sponsoring the event, stating, "We are proud to be an event sponsor." A full profile on the CEO Crystal Officer of Beverly Farm is forthcoming.

Food will be served at 7:30 p.m., and the movie on Aug. 31 will start at dusk, according to Goins. The community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the final night of the summer series.