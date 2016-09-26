(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals will get their second look at Cincinnati rookie pitcher Tim Adelman tonight as they host the Reds to begin the final homestand of the regular season.

It will be the 12th career appearance for Adelman, who gave up 3 runs on 4 hits in his 5.0 inning pitched against the Cardinals on September 4th. In that game, Randal Grichuk had a 2-run homer while Yadier Molina, Stephen Piscotty, and Kolten Wong collected the other hits. Four of those five players are in the St. Louis starting lineup tonight…

Greg Garcia, 2B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, 3B

Article continues after sponsor message

Brandon Moss, LF

Jedd Gyorko, SS

Randal Grichuk, CF

Jaime Garcia, P

The Reds have won five of the last nine games between the two teams and are looking to win consecutive series against St. Louis for the first time since 2011. The Cardinals have been particularly tough on the Reds at Busch Stadium–having compiled a record of 32-4-2 in their last 38 series here.

SATURDAY TIME CHANGE

–The homestand will have an earlier start time for Saturday’s game as it has been picked up by Fox Sports. The Cardinals and Pirates will now have a first pitch of 12:05pm, instead of the previously scheduled 3:15pm start.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI