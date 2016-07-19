GODFREY – The final draw of 32 players was determined Monday for the $25,000 Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures Open at LCCC's Simpson Tennis Center.

Five singles matches and all first-round doubles matches are on the card for Tuesday as the tournament begins in earnest; play gets under way at 9 a.m. and continues until conclusion of all scheduled matches. Admission to the tournament is free.

Here are Monday's final qualifying match results:

Dominik Koepfer def. Dane Webb 6-4, 6-0; Rhyne Williams def. Olukayode Alafir Damina Ayeni 6-4, 6-1; Jonathan Chang def. Andrew Watson 6-2, 7-6 (7-6); Alfredo Perez def. Michael Zhu 6-2, 6-3; Sameer Kumar def. John McNally 7-6 (7-6), 7-6 (7-6); Alexander Brown def. Nikola Samardzic 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Austin Smith def. Nathan Ponwith 6-1, 6-3; Robbie Mudge def. Josh Silverstein 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

The top four singles seeds are Tennys Sandoren of the USA, Facundo Mena of Argentina, Blake Mott of Australia and Dayne Kelly of Australia; the top four doubles seeds are Luke Bambridge/Farris Fathi Gosea of Great Britain, Austin Smith/Dane Webb of the USA, Dekel Bar of Israel and Collin Johns of the USA and Dayne Kelly of Australia and Chad Rhoden of the USA.

Here is Tuesday's schedule; all matches are best-of-three:

COURT 1: Justin Roberts (Bahamas) vs. Eddie Grabill (USA), 9 a.m.; Nathan Pomwith/Emil Reinberg (USA) vs. Patrick Davidson/Eric Morris (USA), not before 11:30 a.m.

COURT 2: Tennys Sandgren (USA) vs. Emil Reinberg (USA), 9 a.m.; Ian Dempster/Robbie Mudge (USA) vs. Tennys Sandgren/Rhyne Williams (USA), not before 11:30 a.m.; Michael Peters/Dylan Steffens (USA) vs. Daniel Hobart (Australia)/Mico Santiago (USA), following previous match

COURT 3: Mico Santiago (USA) vs. Blake Mott (Australia), 9 a.m.

COURT 6: Vasil Kirkov (USA) vs. Christian Harrison (USA), 9 a.m.; Luke Bambridge/Farris Fathi Goseati (Great Britain) vs. George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki (USA), not before 10 a.m.; Vasil Kirkov/John McNally (USA) vs. Jonathan Chang/Wil Spencer (USA), not before 11:30 a.m.;www.lc.edu/usta Jesus Bandries (Colombia)/Facundo Mena (Argentina) vs. Dekel Bar (Israel)/Collin Johns (USA), immediately following previous match

COURT 7: William Griffith (USA) vs. Collin Johns (USA), 9 a.m.; Brian Battistone/Trevor Allen Johnston (USA) vs. Austin Smith/Dane Webb (USA), not before 10:30 a.m.; Dayne Kelly (Australia)/Chad Rhoden (USA) vs. Justin Roberts (Bahamas)/Andrew Watson (Great Britain), not before 11:30 a.m.

Updates on the tournament, including live scoring, can be found on-line at www.lc.edu/usta

