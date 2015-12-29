Entrepreneurial high-growth companies throughout the Midwest encouraged to apply before Jan. 8

ST. LOUIS – The deadline is rapidly approaching for innovative, high-growth startup companies to apply to present their business plans to an audience of the nation’s top venture capitalists, corporate and private investors and investment bankers at the 2016 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum. The annual event, now in its 17th year, is being held at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark in downtown St. Louis on March 23 and 24, 2016. The final application deadline to present is Jan. 8, 2016, and the application form can easily be found and submitted online at www.investmidwestforum.com. Firms chosen to present will be contacted in February.

Created to help promote entrepreneurship and connect entrepreneurial high-growth companies with the nation’s top investors, InvestMidwest aims to attract applicants from throughout the center corridor of the United States. The event annually showcases approximately 45 high-growth companies that have launched entrepreneurial growth businesses in technology, life sciences and food/ag/bioenergy. Investors focused in each of those sectors will be on hand to view presentations and speak with company representatives.

InvestMidwest 2015 attracted 300 attendees, including over 70 venture capital professionals who heard presentations by 46 growth-oriented companies from 14 states. These startups have the potential to generate at least $20 million in annual revenue within the next five years. Combined, companies that have presented at InvestMidwest over the years have gone on to secure more than $1 billion in total investments.

“The application window is coming to a close, but it’s not too late for companies to apply to present at the 2016 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum,” said Chris Walsh, executive director of InvestMidwest. “Promising startups continue to emerge out of the Midwest, and we are excited to once again help provide access to equity capital for high-growth entrepreneurial companies that are seeking funds in excess of $1 million.”

The selection of presenting companies is based on a company’s value proposition, management team, products or services, marketing strategy, market opportunity and financial summary. Those firms selected will receive presentation guidelines and guidance to ensure the presenters meet the forum’s professional presentation standards.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are eager to complete the selection process and give promising companies this exciting opportunity to make their case before potential investors at the 2016 forum,” noted Walsh.

For more information or to obtain an application, visit www.investmidwestforum.com or call 314.444.1151.

InvestMidwest’s mission is to provide access to equity capital for emerging, privately held companies seeking venture funds in excess of $1 million. The 17th Annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum is supported by a diverse group of public and corporate sponsors. The organizational sponsors include the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Missouri Venture Forum, Enterprise Center of Johnson County and KCSourceLink.

More like this: