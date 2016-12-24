ALTON - Today is the final day for the Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign in Alton.

There will be volunteers ringing bells throughout Alton and Godfrey today to end the Salvation Army campaign and an announcement of the final total later in the day at the Army.

Article continues after sponsor message

This past week a gold coin was delivered by an anonymous donor for the campaign. It has become a tradition, something organizers never know will come, but it seems to always come. Greg Gelzinnis, a spokesperson for the campaign, said. Gelzinnis said the anonymous person seems to enjoy seeing the coin talked about in the media, so this is another mention.

“The gold coin donation does add a spark each year to the campaign and we are thankful,” Gelzinnis said.

Gelzinnis encouraged people to be generous on the final day to help the Army meet its goal of $85,000.

Gelzinnis said he was also thankful Schnucks decided against a previous decision and allowed the Salvation Army to ring again in Alton and Godfrey. He said that has made a big difference in the campaign.

“Many North Americans are very very fortunate and many never experience during their lifetime being homeless, or not having a meal or roof over their head,” Gelzinnis said. “It is a reality check and does tug on people’s hearts about the real part of the world we live in. The bell ringing campaign tugs on people’s hearts, helps put the real part of the world we live in and reprioritize what Christmas really matters.”

More like this: