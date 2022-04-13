ALTON - The YWCA Southwestern Illinois 31st Women of Distinction Celebration will be held on Thursday evening, April 28 at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, IL 62024. The deadline for reservations is Friday, April 22, 2022. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m., with the event starting promptly at 6 p.m. The community is strongly encouraged to attend the gala event and meet 2022 Women of Distinction Honorees and the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders scholars.

Tickets are $65 per person or $520 per table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.altonywca.com, at YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street, Alton, or by calling (618) 465-7774. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event as well.

Each year, some of the region’s brightest, boldest, and most influential women are honored at YWCA’s Women of Distinction celebration. The women honored at this event represent a diversity of women’s interests, talents, and achievements in support of the mission of YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

The 2022 Honorees include Vernetta G. Caffey, Robin Carlton, Cathy Coffman, Terrien Fennoy, Debra Frakes, Nancy Johnson, Latasha LeFlore Porter, Nancy Orrill, Faye Walker-Taylor, and Staci Westfall-Herron.

All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA mission-related programs including Child Enrichment, Girls Circle, Boys Council, Community Tutoring, Racial/Social Justice, and women’s economic advancement and empowerment.

The YWCA Southwestern Illinois Women of Distinction event is proudly sponsored by Gail Donnelly Bader and Douglas Bader, Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Simmons Hanley Conroy Law Firm, and The Gori Law Firm

