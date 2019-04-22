ALTON – The YWCA of Alton 29th Annual Women of Distinction Celebration will be held on Thursday evening, May 2, 2019 at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL. The deadline for reservations for this event is Thursday April 24, 2019. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., photographs of the Women of Distinction Honorees and Academy start promptly at 545 Pm, with the event starting at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend the event and meet this year’s Honorees and the two new Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders scholars.

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of eight or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be made online at https://www.altonywca.com/what-were-doing/womens-programs/women-of-distinction-annual-gala/ or at YWCA of Alton, 304 E 3rd Street or by calling (618) 465-7774. Vegetarian options are available upon request.

Erica Bratton, Women of Distinction Event Co-Chair and YWCA Board member has stated that “this year’s honorees are a fantastic group of women that give unlimited time to improving our community and all of us are truly blessed by their efforts. YWCA is extremely proud to recognize the region’s brightest, bravest and most influential women at our annual Women of Distinction celebration.”

This year’s honorees will join the WOD Academy comprised of more than 270 dynamic, diverse and dedicated women residing in Madison and Jersey County.

