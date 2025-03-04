Final Call For Reservations: Dr. Kathie Wuellner Is Keynote Speaker At YWCA's 34th Annual Women Of Distinction Gala
ALTON – Time is running out to reserve your spot for YWCA Southwestern Illinois' 34th Annual Women of Distinction Celebration on Thursday, March 13, at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.
This highly anticipated event will feature Mrs. Vernetta Caffey as emcee and Dr. Kathie Wuellner as keynote speaker, bringing their wisdom, inspiration, and passion to the evening’s celebration.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with the program beginning promptly at 6 p.m. Women of Distinction Academy photos will be taken at 5:30 p.m. The reservation deadline is Friday, March 7.
“We have an exceptional group of honorees this year—women whose dedication, leadership, and achievements have made a lasting impact in our community,” said Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA Southwestern Illinois. “Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating their stories and supporting programs that empower women, nurture children, and advance racial and social justice.”
Tickets Information:
- $65 per person | $520 per table of eight
- Reserve online:www.ywcaswil.org
- In person: YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street, Alton
- By phone: (618) 465-7774
