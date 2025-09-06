Our Daily Show Interview! Jean and Ann: Family Album and Trilogy: On 9-10

ALTON - The Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library will host a special presentation that focuses on Alton, ancestry, and a local family.

From 6–8 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2025, community members are invited to the Genealogy and Local History Library for an 80-minute feature length film titled “Family Album” and a 15-minute short called “Trilogy.” Altonian Jean King composed music to tell her family’s story in Alton, and her cousin and cinematographer Ann Morrissey Davidson created both films.

“It’s really rich,” Davidson said. “I think people will enjoy it. Even if you’re not interested in Alton history or whatever, it’s very moving, about a family.”

“Family Album” tells King’s family’s story in four parts — “Our Ancestors,” “Our Immediate Family,” “Our Generation,” and “Our Next Generation” — through song and dance. Davidson filmed the visuals in locations throughout Alton.

“Trilogy” is inspired by three works of art by artist Jeffrey Vaughn. Vaughn’s works — “The Whistler,” “The Bather,” and “Thicket No. 43” — were transformed into a short with song and dance, once again composed by King and filmed by Davidson.

Article continues after sponsor message

King explained that the project began ten years ago when she wrote music in honor of her family. She didn’t want to put it into a CD because “the visuals were so clear” to her, so a film felt more appropriate.

Meanwhile, Davidson had finished up a video production class at Lewis and Clark Community College. When the two cousins connected, they realized they could work together to tell their family’s story.

With collaboration from musicians at Jacoby Arts Center and dancers at Principia College, King said “everything just fell into place” as people donated their time and efforts to make the project possible.

“It’s the history of my family, but also of Alton and how things came about,” King explained. “Everybody gave. Everybody gave their time freely and just couldn’t have been kinder or more helpful. They’re all so talented.”

The films’ dance is by Bruce Alexander and performing arts students at Principia College. Solo vocalists include Alison Neace, Doug Burns, Ron Abraham, and area chorus members.

King and Davidson hope to see many people come out to the film premiere on Sept. 10. They are eager to share their work with the Alton community.

The presentation is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. You can register by calling the Hayner Public Library District at 1-800-613-3163. For more information about the films, click here.

More like this: