EAST ALTON - Dream Home Charities is holding a Fill Santa’s Semi Wonderland event on Saturday, December 7th from 9am- 2pm at 166 E Airline Drive in East Alton. The event includes pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, crafts for the children, and food for the community.

During the event, the Charity is seeking donations of new toys, food and monetary donations to assist in providing the community with Christmas. The Charity has adopted over 150 local foster children through DCFS and has served the community for over 8 years. The nonprofit charity accepts donations throughout the year and holds many drives, events and fundraisers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founder Sherry Gilleland started the charity in 2011. There are no administration fees or paid workers, as the charity runs on volunteer work. Dream Home Charities assists multiple local charities in the Metro-East area. Sherry’s vision is to obtain a warehouse type building to assist with the continued outpour of requests throughout the year. “Funding and donations would give us the ability to help more people throughout the year and better equip the charity for continued Christmas drives,” reported founder Sherry Gilleland, “the annual Christmas event has become physically demanding but worth it to provide Christmas to our area children.”

During last year’s Christmas drive, Dream Home Charities filled over 3.5 semis full of donations that were distributed to over 400 people and 25 local charities, including five food pantries and 4 animal shelters. This year, the Charity continues to serve the community and foster children in our area.

For more information on the event or make an online donation, visit Dream Home Charities webpage or on Facebook. You can also contact the charity by calling 618-779-0990.

More like this: