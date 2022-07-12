ST. LOUIS, MO – Filament is proud to welcome KeAnna Daniels as the newest member of the Filament Team. KeAnna is joining the team as Lead Engagement Strategist and returning to St. Louis, MO from her hometown of Dayton, OH.

In this newly created role for the rapidly growing company, KeAnna will wear many hats, including that of a facilitator, consultant, leader, and strategic partner, as she helps advance Filament’s mission of reimagining how people meet.

"After a six-month search, we’re overjoyed we found such an amazing partner in Ke,” said Filament Founder and CEO Matthew Homann. “She’ll make us smarter in so many ways, and I can’t wait for our clients to be inspired by her enthusiasm, insight, and boundless creativity."

KeAnna is a passionate entrepreneur dedicated to helping and developing her community. She most recently served as the President and CEO of KMD Empowerment Consulting, LLC and Project Manager at Parallax Advanced Research.

As Project Manager, she focused on developing new, innovative programs to reach residents in Dayton, Ohio neighborhoods and suburbs, as well as students from area colleges, universities, and K-12 schools. She brings to Filament a great deal of knowledge in accelerating innovation and driving collaboration through strategic partnerships.

“I am most excited about working with a stellar team who will compliment me and my skills and vice versa,” said KeAnna. “I’m also excited about leading organizations and people in manifesting their desired outcomes and goals.”

She is a graduate of Washington University with an MSW in Social and Economic Development and Management and a graduate of Miami University with a BS in Social Work and Entrepreneurship.

ABOUT FILAMENT LLC

Filament LLC is focused on improving work by designing, facilitating, and hosting collaborative meetings that help smart people think together better. They often utilize their own innovative meeting space in downtown St. Louis, but can also deliver in-person and virtual meetings around the world. To learn more, please visit www.meetfilament.com.

