Figure out your next step at Spring Transfer Day 2016
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome around 40 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed., March 9 in The Commons for Spring Transfer Day 2016.
There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Ann Naylor at (618) 468-5101.
Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include (among others):
• Army National Guard
• U.S. Army
• Barnes-Jewish College - Goldfarb School of Nursing
• Blackburn College
• Central Methodist University
• Eastern Illinois University
• Fontbonne University
• Franklin University
• Hannibal-LaGrange University
• Illinois College
• Illinois Air National Guard
• Lincoln College
•Lindenwood University – Belleville
• MacMurray College
• Maryville University of St. Louis
• McKendree University
• Missouri Baptist University
• Missouri University of Science & Technology
• Murray State University
• Oakland City University
• Quincy University
• Robert Morris University
• Saint Louis University
• Saint Louis University School for Professional Studies
• Southeast Missouri State University
• Southern Illinois University Carbondale
• Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
• St. John’s College Dept. of Nursing
• St. Louis College of Pharmacy
• University of Illinois - Springfield
• University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL)
• University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign
• U.S.A.F. Recruiter
•Webster University
• Western Illinois University
• William Woods University
