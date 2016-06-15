EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State’s Attorney office said on Wednesday that recent hearings held on Mirka Figueroa and Dr. Samuel P. Figueroa cases were continued in court. Both had scheduled appearances over the last week in Madison County Court.

Dr. Sam’s case was continued to July 18, while Mirka’s was continued to July 21, the State’s Attorney office said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Miroslawn (Mirka) N. Figueroa (d.o.b. 9/8/60), owner of Dutch Hollow Medical Day Spa, was previously indicted on one count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission. Her husband, Dr. Samuel P. Figueroa (d.o.b. 12/30/1948) faces one Class 4 Felony count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission and one Class A Misdemeanor count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission.

More like this:

Sep 30, 2024 - Man Charged With Weapon Possession, Telephone Line Theft

4 days ago - Wood River Police Welcomes New Patrolman, Promotes Sergeant

Oct 21, 2024 - Alton Building Getting TIF Boost As Godfrey Business Moves In

Sep 9, 2024 - Henry Street TIF Project Advances In Alton

Oct 24, 2024 - Redevelopment Agreement For Broadway Building Gets Alton City Council Approval

 