EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State’s Attorney office said on Wednesday that recent hearings held on Mirka Figueroa and Dr. Samuel P. Figueroa cases were continued in court. Both had scheduled appearances over the last week in Madison County Court.

Dr. Sam’s case was continued to July 18, while Mirka’s was continued to July 21, the State’s Attorney office said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Miroslawn (Mirka) N. Figueroa (d.o.b. 9/8/60), owner of Dutch Hollow Medical Day Spa, was previously indicted on one count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission. Her husband, Dr. Samuel P. Figueroa (d.o.b. 12/30/1948) faces one Class 4 Felony count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission and one Class A Misdemeanor count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission.

More like this: