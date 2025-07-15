EDWARDSVILLE - Fifth Avenue in Edwardsville will be closed starting Thursday, July 17, 2025, for up to two weeks to accommodate utility work by Ameren Illinois, city officials announced Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

City officials said the closure will affect a section of Fifth Avenue adjacent to an alley west of Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Ameren Illinois crews will conduct a pipeline inspection that involves excavation, pipeline repairs, and road restoration in that area.

Officials said all homes and businesses west of the closure, including the Glen-Ed Pantry at 125 Fifth Avenue, will remain accessible via alternate routes such as streets north of Fifth Avenue and Longfellow and Bryant avenues.

The road is expected to reopen once Ameren completes the necessary work, which could take up to two weeks.

