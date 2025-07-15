EDWARDSVILLE - Fifth Avenue in Edwardsville will be closed starting Thursday, July 17, 2025, for up to two weeks to accommodate utility work by Ameren Illinois, city officials announced Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City officials said the closure will affect a section of Fifth Avenue adjacent to an alley west of Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ameren Illinois crews will conduct a pipeline inspection that involves excavation, pipeline repairs, and road restoration in that area.

Officials said all homes and businesses west of the closure, including the Glen-Ed Pantry at 125 Fifth Avenue, will remain accessible via alternate routes such as streets north of Fifth Avenue and Longfellow and Bryant avenues.

The road is expected to reopen once Ameren completes the necessary work, which could take up to two weeks.

More like this:

Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Independence Day Holiday Travel
Jul 2, 2025
Roxana Police Announce Temporary Road Closing Due To Heavy Rain
Today
Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Memorial Day Holiday Travel
May 23, 2025
Resurfacing Project to Begin March 17 on Troy Road Between Franklin and Fifth Avenues
Mar 13, 2025
Ramp Closures on I-55/70/64 in St. Clair County
May 27, 2025

 