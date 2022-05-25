Fifth Annual Folds Of Honor “Round Up At The Register” Returns To Schnucks

ST. LOUIS - For the fifth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is proud to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign taking place at all 112 Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children. Last year’s efforts raised $1 million which funded 200 scholarships.

Starting today and continuing through Monday, July 4 (Independence Day), Schnucks customers will be able to contribute to Folds of Honor at checkout simply by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to give may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their Rewards points to Folds of Honor as part of the Donate Your Rewards program. One-hundred percent of all donations will benefit Folds of Honor.

“With just a few cents our customers can join us on our mission to Nourish People’s Lives by helping to provide scholarships to the families of service members who were injured in the line of duty or paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Through the generosity of our shoppers and support of our teammates and vendor partners, we have raised $4.2 million and funded 820 scholarships for Folds of Honor since 2018.”

Folds of Honor was established 16 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

Special events during this year’s Schnucks Folds of Honor Campaign include:

Clydesdale Appearances

In partnership with Anheuser-Busch, Schnucks will host Budweiser Clydesdale appearances at up to 10 St. Louis area stores throughout the campaign. See schnucks.com/FoldsOfHonor for specific times and locations.

Grant’s Farm

Schnucks will sponsor special Folds of Honor nights at Grant’s Farm on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. Join us for speciality food and beer pairings, live music and extended farm hours while we celebrate Gold Star families and honor those who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Folds of Honor Golf Tournament

Join the local St. Louis Folds of Honor chapter as they host the Suntrup Automotive Group Folds of Honor Golf Tournament on Monday, June 27 at Whitmoor Country Club.