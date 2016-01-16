ALTON - As the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Fifth Annual Alton Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, 19 businesses will open their doors with affordable and exclusive meals both lunch and dinner.

Several establishment owners are hoping that some of the new guests that pass the threshold into their businesses will return as loyal guests after trying the best of what the area has to offer.

State Street Market owner Terri Beaubien is taking a new approach to the Restaurant Week norms. Where some restaurants choose only a few of their menu items for their exclusive Restaurant Week menus, State Street Market will be featuring its entire menu for its guests to try and ultimately enjoy.

“Since we have small menu, we did not want to limit our guests during Restaurant Week. You can come and try anything and find exactly what you love,” Beaubien said.

During this week’s specials, guests can receive a free cup of soup or a free dessert crepe with the purchase of a $10 combo meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Between 5 and 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, guests are welcome to enjoy one bottle of select wine and two tapas-style dishes from the menu, which makes for a perfect date night Downtown with their 2 for $25 special.

“We hope to see some new faces come through our doors and turn those guests into loyal customers,” Beaubien said.

Bob Cress, the general manager of 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. is excited for the opportunity to showcase his restaurant’s delectable steaks and 12 different varieties of draft beer brewed in house.

“We want to show the public that we’re not just your average steakhouse,” Cress said. “As a fairly established business, we hope to show people around the area that there is another brewhaus option in town.

Cress is also hoping to separate 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. apart from the former restaurant that used to be at the same location. The failed Amarillo Texas closed down months before owners of the company planned a second location, the first being located in Belleville.

Opening at 11 a.m throughout the week, the restaurant will be showcasing its delicious 8-ounce sirloin steak along with one of its signature sides and a glass of 4204’s famous brews. The $10 deal will outlive the Restaurant Week menu and will become Monday night’s special for the month of February.

“Everyone is still feeling the pressure from their pocket books since the holidays are over, so we wanted to give our customers’ pocket books a break Monday nights,” Gress said.

For their 2 for $25 deal, each diner will receive a sirloin steak, one signature side, one beer and one dessert each.

The Fifth Annual Restaurant Week deals end on Jan. 24, so make sure to head out to any of the 19 participating locations to satisfy your tastebuds with some local eats. Diners who present a valid receipt from their meals during Restaurant Week are also welcomed to pick up a commemorative glass from the Alton Visitors Center. The glass features area jazz legend Miles Davis. Supplies are limited and once they’re gone, they are gone for good.

For a full list of participating restaurants, please visit the Alton Restaurant Week website. For exclusive menus, please click the links below:

