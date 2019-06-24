Fieldon Releases Independence Day Celebration Schedule for Sunday, June 30
Sunday, June 30
Fieldon Independence Celebration
These are the details for the upcoming Fieldon Independence Celebration.
Fieldon United Church of Christ, the Village of Fieldon and the Masonic Lodge.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Fieldon Masonic Lodge serves fried chicken dinner, desserts, and drinks at Illinois Route 16, West.
3 - Parade starts at the former Fieldon School. Everyone welcome to participate; decorate your floats, bicycles, autos or trucks (3 or 4 wheelers are not allowed).
3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Fieldon United Church of Christ - Serving famous deep-fried fish sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, hot dogs, homemade potato salad and baked beans, homemade pie, cake, soda, ice tea, lemonade, and coffee.
3:30 p.m. - Flag raising with American Legion Post ceremony at bingo stand.
4 to 8 p.m. - Children’s games in the churchyard and the church at Fieldon UCC. Games include Hoop Shot, Candy Wheel, Duck Pond, Plinko, Soda Toss and new games. (Prizes are given for every game).
5:00 - Bingo at the pavilion - sponsor - Fieldon Fire Department.
5:00 - Cakewalk starts at Fieldon UCC (one block off Route 160.
8:30 p.m. - Fieldon United Church of Christ Gift Certificate Raffle.
8:45 p.m. - Village of Fieldon Raffle ($400 at Hansen’s, $300 at Sinclair’s and $200 at Wal-Mart).
Fireworks at dark.
