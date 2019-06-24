Sunday, June 30

Fieldon Independence Celebration

These are the details for the upcoming Fieldon Independence Celebration.

Fieldon United Church of Christ, the Village of Fieldon and the Masonic Lodge.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Fieldon Masonic Lodge serves fried chicken dinner, desserts, and drinks at Illinois Route 16, West.

3 - Parade starts at the former Fieldon School. Everyone welcome to participate; decorate your floats, bicycles, autos or trucks (3 or 4 wheelers are not allowed).

3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Fieldon United Church of Christ - Serving famous deep-fried fish sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, hot dogs, homemade potato salad and baked beans, homemade pie, cake, soda, ice tea, lemonade, and coffee.

3:30 p.m. - Flag raising with American Legion Post ceremony at bingo stand.

4 to 8 p.m. - Children’s games in the churchyard and the church at Fieldon UCC. Games include Hoop Shot, Candy Wheel, Duck Pond, Plinko, Soda Toss and new games. (Prizes are given for every game).

5:00 - Bingo at the pavilion - sponsor - Fieldon Fire Department.

5:00 - Cakewalk starts at Fieldon UCC (one block off Route 160.

8:30 p.m. - Fieldon United Church of Christ Gift Certificate Raffle.

8:45 p.m. - Village of Fieldon Raffle ($400 at Hansen’s, $300 at Sinclair’s and $200 at Wal-Mart).

Fireworks at dark.

