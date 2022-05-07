HARDIN - A Fieldon man was arrested and now faces multiple charges after a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. on May 6, 2022.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Green GMC Yukon XL on Illinois River Road at the intersection of Golden Eagle Road in Golden Eagle, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Paul D. Cummines, 51, of Fieldon, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Firearm While FOID Revoked, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Handgun).

Cummines was transported to the Greene County Jail.

