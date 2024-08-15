FIELDON - A Fieldon man faces multiple felonies after throwing a brick through the window of a moving vehicle and striking the driver.

Joseph D. East, 25, of Fieldon, was charged with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony), criminal damage to property (a Class 4 felony), and reckless driving (a Class A misdemeanor).

On July 13, 2024, East allegedly “threw a brick” at the victim’s vehicle as they drove by the Pour House Bar in Fieldon, according to Jersey County court documents.

The brick went “through the driver’s side window,” striking the victim in the arm and resulting in both the battery and criminal damage charges against East. The vehicle damage totaled over $500.

He also reportedly “endangered the bodily safety of the general public while driving in a reckless manner,” resulting in the misdemeanor charge in this case.

East has since been granted pretrial release and was issued a summons to appear in court on Sept. 3, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.