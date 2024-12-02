CARROLLTON – Carrollton High School Principal Leslee Frazier is pleased to announce that four students from the Carrollton High School graduating class of 2025 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, confers this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,500 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

