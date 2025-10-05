Field Fire Near Lamb Road Draws Multi-Department Response
A multi-department response successfully controlled a spreading fire by mid-afternoon, ensuring no injuries and protecting local farmland.
WORDEN, Ill. — Several fire departments responded Sunday afternoon to a rapidly spreading field fire near the intersection of Lamb Road and Lindenbroker Road.
Firefighters arrived to find flames moving quickly through the area, prompting calls for multiple tanker trucks due to limited water availability.
Departments seen on the scene was Olive, New Douglas, Worden, Hamel, Alhambra, Staunton, and Medowbrook assisted in containing the blaze.
The fire was reported to be under control by approximately 4:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
