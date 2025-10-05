WORDEN, Ill. — Several fire departments responded Sunday afternoon to a rapidly spreading field fire near the intersection of Lamb Road and Lindenbroker Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters arrived to find flames moving quickly through the area, prompting calls for multiple tanker trucks due to limited water availability.

Departments seen on the scene was Olive, New Douglas, Worden, Hamel, Alhambra, Staunton, and Medowbrook assisted in containing the blaze.

The fire was reported to be under control by approximately 4:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

More like this: