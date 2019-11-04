MACOUPIN COUNTY - A Fidelity woman died in a crash at 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, on Illinois Route 267, south of Gun Club Road in Macoupin County.

Rebecca S. Droste, 35, of Fidelity, died in the crash. The other driver in the accident was Jurrell D. Walker, 29, of Quincy. Walker was airlifted to an area hospital from the scene.

This is the preliminary ISP report on the accident:

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a fatal crash on Illinois Route 267 south of Gun Club Road, Macoupin County. At approximately 6:29 A.M. on November 3rd, 2019, a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound and a Honda Civic was traveling northbound. The Ford crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Honda head-on. The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased on scene by the Macoupin County Coroner. The Driver of the Ford was airlifted to Barnes Hospital with serious injuries. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

