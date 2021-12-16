BELLEVILLE - Chelsea Thomas of Belleville has organized a GoFundMe for her fiancé - 28-year-old De’Andre Morrow - who tragically lost his life in the Amazon Warehouse Tornado.

“He was not only a son, a brother, a fiancé, a nephew, cousin, and friend,” Chelsea said. “De’Andre aspired to be a household name. He wanted his brand ‘Capitalize And Prosper LLC’ to touch the world with his many plans to start laundry mats, car washes, grocery stores, build housing for low-income families, etc.

‘De’Andre strived to make life better for his family, friends, and community. His family appreciates any donations that you and your heart desire to give.”

The GoFundMe for De'Andre is below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-deandre-morrows-family