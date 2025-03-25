JERSEYVILLE – With the April 1, 2025 municipal elections just one week away, here’s a look at what Jersey County voters can expect to see on their ballots.

Jersey County won’t see many contested races this election, with most candidates running for township or school board positions.

Elsah Township

Elsah Township will see some of the county’s few contested races.

One such race is between Democrat Billy Greding and Republican Russell Wittman, both of whom are vying for Township Highway Commissioner. The winner will replace current Township Highway Commissioner Glenn Vetter, who is running as a Democrat for Township Trustee.

Along with Vetter, six other candidates will compete for four Elsah Township Trustee positions. Those other candidates include Democrats Gene Heafner and Jason McDaniel, as well as Republicans Jacob Wells, Clarence Allen Davenport, Robert Corenelius, and Hubert Croxford.

Village of Fieldon

In Fieldon, voters will choose from three of six Independent candidates running for village trustee positions: Richard Anderson, Trudy Pritchard, Jeannie Webster, Linda Lippincott, Molly Brown, and/or Patricia Plunkett.

School District Races

For Jersey Community Unit School District (CUSD) #100, five candidates are hoping to secure four spots on the Board of Education, each carrying a four-year term.

Four of those candidates are running for Township 8N Range 11W, for which no more than three can be elected. Those candidates include Peggy Perdun, Pamela J. Heitzig, Darcy L. Graham, and DeWayne Lott. Jeffrey C. Goetten is the only candidate running for Township 8N Range 12W.

Voters will also choose from four candidates competing for three trustee positions for Lewis and Clark Community College District 536. Those candidates are Tammy Smith-Williams, Abigail Eilerman, Donna Ware, and George N. Ellis.

Early voting continues at the Jersey County Clerk’s Office in the Jersey County Government building at 200 N. Lafayette Street in Jerseyville. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, March 29, 2025.

A full publication ballot can be found on the Jersey County Clerk’s Office website.

