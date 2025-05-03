ST. LOUIS - May is National Mediterranean Diet Month — a time to celebrate the foods of this healthful eating pattern, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, nuts and healthy oils. Dairy foods also play a crucial role in the Mediterranean diet. Dairy provides essential nutrients, such as calcium, vitamin D, protein, B vitamins, phosphorus and potassium. By pairing dairy with other food groups like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, this eating pattern provides fiber as well. This combination of fresh, flavorful and nutrient dense foods makes the Mediterranean diet a tasty, sustainable option for many individuals.

Milk, feta cheese and Greek yogurt add unique flavors to many Mediterranean-style dishes. Greek salad topped with feta cheese offers a fresh flavorful side for any meal. Serving grilled chicken with a Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce, a tangy herb-filled topping, adds a refreshing touch to a classic Mediterranean meal. Enjoying a glass of low-fat milk with a spinach and feta omelet helps to create an energizing breakfast.

“Adding dairy to meals and snacks can help maintain bone health, repair and build muscle, and extend energy sources,” said Maggie Nosic, registered dietitian and nutrition educator with St. Louis District Dairy Council. “The Mediterranean Diet has additional benefits, including decreasing blood pressure, cholesterol and weight, all important factors in heart health.”

A Celebration of Culture

In addition to nutrient-dense foods, the Mediterranean diet also focuses on physical activity. In fact, this eating pattern emphasizes enjoying food and physical fitness in social settings. Family, community and the enjoyment of life are all important to Mediterranean culture. These values create a positive mindset around this eating plan, allowing individuals to enjoy their food and this lifestyle.

“This month acknowledges the Mediterranean diet and highlights the nutritious foods it is centered on,” Nosic said. “By including dairy foods along with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish and healthy oils, an individual is taking a step towards a healthier lifestyle.”

St. Louis District Dairy Council recently collaborated with Southwest Dairy Farmers on a video series called Diets and Dairy. To learn more about dairy’s place in the Mediterranean Diet, head over to @STLDairyCouncil on YouTube or the video can be found at https://youtu.be/MedDiet .

For additional information on the health benefits of dairy, go to www.stldairycouncil.org . Contact Maggie Nosic at (314) 835-9668 or MCimarolli@STLDairyCouncil.org for any questions. Follow St. Louis District Dairy Council on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

The St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC) is a nonprofit nutrition education organization funded by local dairy farmers. Since 1932, SLDDC has served 131 counties in central/southern Illinois and eastern Missouri as the go-to educational resource and advocate for the role of dairy foods as part of a healthful diet. As the Nutrition Education People, we are proud to spread knowledge to local communities, bridging the gap between local dairy farmers and consumers.

Greek Yogurt Chicken and Vegetables

Experience the flavors of the Mediterranean with this Greek yogurt chicken and vegetables sheet pan recipe. Prepare in advance and enjoy an easy clean up with this one-pan recipe.



Yield: 4 – 6 servings

Prep Time: Marinade: 2 hours or overnight; 15 minutes sheet pan prep



Ingredients:

Greek Yogurt Marinade:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp. lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

3 Tbsp. olive oil

3 tsp. minced garlic

½ tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. paprika

½ cup parsley flakes

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 ½ lbs. skinless boneless chicken breasts or thighs



Sheet Pan Ingredients:

1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

½ large onion, thinly sliced

1 pint of cherry tomatoes

½ cup kalamata olives, pitted

¼ cup feta cheese

2 Tbsp. parsley flakes

Directions:

Place all Greek yogurt marinade ingredients, except chicken, into a large bowl. Whisk until combined.

Add chicken to the bowl and cover with marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 2 hours, or overnight if preparing early.

When ready to cook, preheat oven to 425° F.

Add zucchini, peppers, onion and tomatoes to the sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat, leaving spaces on the pan for the chicken.

Remove chicken from the refrigerator and place on the sheet pan with the vegetables.

Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with olives, feta cheese, and parsley. Place back into the oven and bake for an additional 10 – 15 minutes, or until the chicken is golden brown on top and the vegetables are cooked through.

Remove from the oven and enjoy!



