ALTON - It was a festive atmosphere on the opening day of Flock, a bar/food truck park located at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks in Alton.

The business opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Sean Garner, Karen Jockisch, and Diane Dubbe were early customers and they each reported a positive review of the new Alton location.

“The food is amazing,” Garner said. “I am a foodie, so I am not happy until I am eating. I love it.”

Jockisch said she thought her burger at Flock was excellent and the fries were “really crispy.”

Dubbe said: “My food was great, and the guys who served me my drinks were also very nice.”

Jayne Simmons, president of Alton Works, and her husband, John Simmons, were two that formulated the idea of Flock. She said Laura and Matt Windisch will operate Flock.

“John and I had the brainchild of this and headed the project,” she said. “We thought it would be a great place to start on the revitalization of Alton. It is great to see the cars going by and taking notice. We want to transport and bring people inside Alton. Flock took longer than expected because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but this has turned out to be beautiful.”

Flock will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“We will have a variety of different food trucks,” she said. “We will be increasing the food trucks as the summer continues and keep signing up food trucks as we go.”

Susan Wright, a spokesperson for Alton Works, said she was excited about the start of Flock and thinks it will be a big success for Downtown Alton.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

