Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup and Police Chief Brad Wells presented the 2024 Officer of the Year award to Geoffrey Fester at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Wells said this marks the Officer of the Year award’s seventh year running, commending Fester as a worthy recipient.

“This year, Jeff is very deserving of that,” Wells said of the award. “It’s with great pleasure to present officer Jeff Fester as the 2024 Officer of the Year for the Wood River Police Department.”

He added Fester was formerly an East Alton Police officer who was an “obvious choice” for the Wood River Police Department given his work ethic, compassion for victims, and more. He’s been with the department for four years now, accumulating “extensive experience” on the job.

“Officer Fester consistently ranks among the top in documented activity in the department,” Wells said. “He was selected to be part of St. Louis Metropolitan Major Case Squad, a distinguished task force … dedicated to investigating violent crimes and murders. His selection to this elite group reflects his skill, professionalism, and commitment to serving our community.”

The chief also spoke highly of Fester’s work on the recent murder-for-hire case out of Collinsville in which a man is accused of paying $10,000 for the murder of his wife’s girlfriend. More details about that case are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

“The conspiracy to commit murder where the man hired a hitman to kill his ex-wife’s girlfiend, Jeff worked that case and brought that case to a successful conclusion,” Wells added. “[The] Wood River Police Department had a part in that and Jeff, you did a great job.”

Wells concluded by saying of Fester: “His contributions have had a positive impact on our city and he has earned the respect and admiration of both his peers and the community he serves. His dedication to both the department and the citizens of Wood River makes him truly deserving of this award.”

Stalcup presented Fester with the 2024 Officer of the Year award they and Wells shook hands and stood for photos to applause from attendees.

Brendan Lenhardt was also awarded on Monday with the Telecommunicator of the Year award for 2024. Both award recipients were honored in a congratulatory post on the Wood River Police Department’s Facebook page after the meeting.

“Congratulations to you both and thank you for your service to our community!” the department wrote.

A full recording of the Feb. 3, 2025 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

