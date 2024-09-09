ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The victim in a homicide that occurred on Sept. 7, 2024, has been identified as Rayon Peebles, 30 years of age, of the 2700 block of Grants Parkway in St. Louis, the St. Louis County Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Airport Road and N Dade Avenue in the City of Ferguson that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 9:30 p.m., on 9/7/2024, police officers from the City of Berkeley Police Department responded to a call for service for a shooting in the area of Airport Road and Peurifoy Avenue. Officers located an adult male in a vehicle suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the area of Airport Road and N. Dade Avenue in the City of Ferguson. The City of Ferguson Police Department requested St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons assume responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

