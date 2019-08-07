Ferguson Roofing Celebrates 80th Year with Charitable Campaign
ST. LOUIS – In order to celebrate its 80thyear in business, Ferguson Roofing has been awarding 80 grants during 2018 and 2019 through its “80 in 80” charitable campaign.
“Our 80 in 80 programs was born out of our long relationship with the St. Louis community,” said President Jason Shupp. “We want to continue to help the community that supported us for so long.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Ferguson Roofing formed an internal committee in order to vet publicly nominated organizations and make 80 selections. The finalists chosen represent differences in mission, demographics served, sector represented, organizational size, and the grant type needed (money, volunteers, resources/construction services).
This charitable campaign features three categories of support:
- 40 organizations chosen by Ferguson Roofing
- 20 organizations through community application nominations
- 20 personal trade industry scholarships through application entries
All of the current 80 in 80 recipients can be found here. Ferguson Roofing is still accepting applications for 501C3 organizations. The company is proud to feature, support, and give back to those who serve others every day.
ABOUT FERGUSON ROOFING
Family owned and operated for three generations, Ferguson Roofing opened for business in 1939. Our focus is on providing the same excellent service to our customers from beginning to end. Now in our 80th year, we remain true to the same values we started with: honesty, fairness and community involvement.
More like this: