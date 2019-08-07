ST. LOUIS – In order to celebrate its 80thyear in business, Ferguson Roofing has been awarding 80 grants during 2018 and 2019 through its “80 in 80” charitable campaign.

“Our 80 in 80 programs was born out of our long relationship with the St. Louis community,” said President Jason Shupp. “We want to continue to help the community that supported us for so long.”

Ferguson Roofing formed an internal committee in order to vet publicly nominated organizations and make 80 selections. The finalists chosen represent differences in mission, demographics served, sector represented, organizational size, and the grant type needed (money, volunteers, resources/construction services).

This charitable campaign features three categories of support:

40 organizations chosen by Ferguson Roofing

20 organizations through community application nominations

20 personal trade industry scholarships through application entries

All of the current 80 in 80 recipients can be found here. Ferguson Roofing is still accepting applications for 501C3 organizations. The company is proud to feature, support, and give back to those who serve others every day.

ABOUT FERGUSON ROOFING

Family owned and operated for three generations, Ferguson Roofing opened for business in 1939. Our focus is on providing the same excellent service to our customers from beginning to end. Now in our 80th year, we remain true to the same values we started with: honesty, fairness and community involvement.

